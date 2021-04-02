Oregon is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include all family members of frontline workers.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Governor Kate Brown announced Friday, April 2, that the state is expanding its criteria of underlying health conditions to match the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) extended list.

"As we move into the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to deploy a vaccine strategy that is centered on prioritizing our most vulnerable, and ensuring access to the vaccine for everyone," Brown said. "To do this, we need to move in a manner that is both fast and fair."

Brown said said she is also asking Coordinated Care Organizations and commercial health insurance providers to reach out to their members with underlying conditions to share information about the importance of vaccinations, and how to get connected to a vaccine.

Brown warned that Oregon's increase in cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks is cause for concern.

"It’s clear that, in Oregon and across the country, the fourth surge of this virus is at our doorstep." Brown said. "While Oregon’s case numbers fortunately haven’t matched those of other states seeing large spikes, our numbers are rising and we are back on alert."

Case surge in Columbia County

This week, Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul cautioned that the county's COVID-19 case increase is concerning and may forced the county back to High Risk classification. That would mean increased public restrictions.

Columbia County moved from High to Moderate risk last week after case numbers decreased. Over the past seven days the county has seen a surge of cases linked to recent gatherings and activities in the north county, according to county public health officials.

Ten new COVID cases were reported in Columbia County Wednesday, 13 Thursday and 13 cases Friday, according to the OHA.

Paul stressed that people in Columbia County need to be aware not to let their guard down and to continue wearing face coverings in public, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently to slow the pandemic.

"The good news is, now when we face a surge, we know how to protect ourselves and others with powerful safety measures like mask wearing and avoiding large social gatherings," Brown said. "And we have three safe and effective vaccines rapidly rolling out. But make no mistake, this is a race between the vaccines and the variants. It is a critical moment for us all to double down so we can outrun this next wave."

The new list of eligible underlying health conditions brings the state’s rules in line with federal recommendations, and now includes the following:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung conditions including COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension

Down Syndrome

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes, type 1 or 2

Heart conditions

HIV infection

Weakened immune systems

Liver disease

Overweight or obesity

Pregnancy

Smoking, current or former

Sickle cell disease

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or other cerebrovascular disease

Substance use disorder

A complete list of eligibility definitions is available on the state’s website at covidvaccine.oregon.gov/