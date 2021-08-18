The Portland Public School District (PSD), Oregon's largest public school district, has announced that all staff, including teachers, will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations before the start of the new school year in September.

PSD officials said the vaccinations are necessary to slow the rapid spread of the COVID-19 and the Delta variant. In a release, the district said all PSD employees must show proof of vaccination by Aug. 31, unless they have an approved exemption.

The Chief has reached out today to school districts in Columbia County to find out if local districts will also require all staff and teachers to be vaccinated.

As of 10:15 this morning, we have received the following statement from Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz.

"At this time we have no plans of requiring staff to be vaccinated to return to work this school year," she said. "We offer vaccinations for anyone in the community at our on campus health center and Hi-School Pharmacy is offering vaccinations."

Hurowitz said the district is encouraging all staff to be vaccinated and is reluctant to mandate vaccinations.

"Our next Board Meeting is September 13 and safety protocols are on the agenda, that includes vaccines and mask discussions if needed," Hurowitz said.

Follow this developing story here and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.