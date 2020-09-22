Clatskanie Middle/High School and Clatskanie Elementary School administrators have sent a letter to district parents concerning the latest pandemic case update.
Dear Parents and Families,
Re: Prevention and Information/Covid-19
This letter will help your family prepare should our school or school district have a COVID-19 event occur. Events may include positive cases, outbreaks or exposures. It is important to know that currently there are two positive cases in our community with students between the ages of 10-19. We want you to know that your health and safety is our top priority.
We are partnering closely with local public health officials and they will provide support and direction for managing COVID-19 related scenarios that impact our school community.
When an event occurs in our school or district you will receive information via (email, alert, notification).
We want our community to protect themselves against COVID-19. Here are some ways to protect your family:
✓ Keep children who are sick at home. Don’t send them to school.
✓ Teach your children to wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Be sure to set a good example by doing this yourself.
✓ Teach your children to cover coughs and sneezes with tissues or by coughing into the inside of the elbow. Be sure to set a good example by doing this yourself.
✓ Teach your children to stay at least six feet away from people who are sick.
✓ People who are sick should stay home from work or school and avoid other people until they are better. If you have questions, please contact your school nurse, healthcare provider, or your local board of health or check the CDC website
More information can be found on the Oregon Department of Education’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners page, the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 page and http://csd.k12.or.us/?DivisionID=24336&ToggleSideNav=ShowAll
If you have any questions, please contact 503-728-2146.
Sincerely,
Principal Kim Oblack
Clatskanie Middle/High School
Principal Kara Burghardt
Clatskanie Elementary School
Columbia County COVID-19 Update
Columbia County's COVID-19 cases have risen to 162.
The Oregon Heath Authority reports three new cases in the county. Statewide, the OHA report shows 328 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 22, bringing the Oregon total to 31,313.
COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 532, according to the OHA. Columbia County's only death related to the pandemic occurred in early August.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (10), Hood River (1), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (10), Malheur (14), Marion (38), Multnomah (60), Polk (9), Umatilla (3), Wasco (25), Washington (42), and Yamhill (6).
