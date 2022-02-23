The Clatskanie School District has issued a letter to parents concerning the pandemic related mask mandate.
The following is that letter.
Dear Families and Community,
First of all I would like to thank you for your support of our schools during this unprecedented time. Many of us are experiencing COVID fatigue and our local and national news sources aren’t helping. Across the state and country COVID mandates are under fire. Our primary goal is to keep our schools with student and staff safety a priority. What that means is that we will continue to follow State mandates regardless of our personal feelings.
I know many of you have seen or heard in the news of school districts in Oregon dropping the mask mandate early. The Clatskanie School Board and District staff agree that we will follow the State mandates so as not to lose Federal funds. At stake for this action is the loss of ESSER funds, fines to the school district, and potential loss of license not only for the superintendent but for any licensed teacher that does not follow the mandates. The mask mandate will become optional no later than March 31st.
Our ESSER funds are not funds we can easily do without. Our funds are used to support our students. The funds are used to support 2 teachers in grades K-2 to keep our class sizes low in the most important early grades so that our children will build strong foundational skills. At our secondary school the funds support 4 full days of mental health support for our students. We have also been able to hire a full tie substitute to support both schools. Our funds will allow us to fund these positions for the next 3 years.
If you would like to review our ESSER plan and Safe Return to School Plan, please go to https://www.csd.k12.or.us . If you have any comments, feel free to email : churowitz@csd.k12.or.us.
Please continue to show your support and grace as we move through this environment.
Thank you.
Cathy Hurowitz
Superintendent
