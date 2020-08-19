Qualifying Oregonians struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic have an opportunity to receive a one-time $500 payment from the state.
The Oregon Legislature approved $35 million to provide one-time $500 relief payments to Oregonians facing those hardships. According to the Northwest Credit Union Association, the state asked the private sector to help get that money into the hands of consumers who most need it, and eight credit unions agreed to lend a helping hand by distributing the funds.
“Credit unions are not-for-profit cooperative financial services providers, and put consumers’ needs first,” Northwest Credit Union Association Executive Vice President Jennifer Wagner said. “Throughout the pandemic, as they always have, credit unions stepped up to offer flexible financial solutions to their members, from loan payment deferrals that helped families have money available to make ends meet, to Paycheck Protection Program loans that protected jobs. Once again, they are here to serve Oregonians.”
“While we know these limited funds aren't enough and won't allow us to help everyone, we felt it was important to try something,” House Speaker Tina Kotek said. “After months of hearing from increasingly desperate Oregonians who were doing everything right and still not getting the unemployment they were owed, we hope this effort offers a streamlined way for some financial relief. The state is stepping up, and I hope Congress will act soon to provide more support that is desperately needed.”
“The Governor’s order prevented thousands of COVID-19 cases and saved hundreds of lives,” Senate President Peter Courtney said. “But it also impacted many people’s income. With such a huge jump in unemployment, some people are still waiting for their benefits. We know $500 isn’t going to solve all of these problems, but if we can help a family buy groceries for the month, pay for child care, or cover an unexpected repair, it’s worth it.”
On July 14, the Legislative Emergency Board allocated $35 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars to provide $500 one-time payments to Oregonians who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. The unique public-private partnership with participating financial institutions will allow approximately 70,000 Oregonians across the state to conveniently access relief funds during a time of great economic uncertainty.
The credit unions worked closely with legislative leadership to develop the program logistics as quickly as possible. They are not accepting any fees from the state, ensuring that the funds set aside assist as many Oregonians as possible.
The program launched this morning and will continue as long as funding is available. Oregonians needing assistance should apply as soon as possible. They do not need to be credit union members.
To be eligible, a person must:
- Be a current resident of Oregon and 18 years or older.
- Be able to prove their identity and that they are an in-state resident.
- Attest that they are experiencing severe financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives executive orders.
- Have earned $4,000/month or less pre-tax prior to their income loss due to COVID-19.
- Not have received all unemployment payments they are owed.
Participating Oregon credit unions include:
- Central Willamette Credit Union
- Clackamas Federal Credit Union
- InRoads Credit Union
- Old West Federal Credit Union
- OnPoint Community Credit Union
- Oregon Community Credit Union
- Rogue Credit Union
- SELCO Community Credit Union
To find a participating financial institution with a location near them, consumers can visit the website, https://emergencychecks.oregon.gov, or dial 2-1-1 — a live operator will direct them to a location nearest their zip code.
