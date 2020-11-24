There have been 447 cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County since the pandemic began, with seven new cases reported today, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
There were 1,011 new cases reported across the state and a record high of 21 deaths.
"We feel pain and sorrow for our neighbors who've lost their lives to COVID-19 and the families they leave behind," OHA Director Patrick Allen said. "And each death we record is a reminder that COVID-19 is a life-threatening virus that's easy to catch, a warning that more Oregonians will die if we don't contain it and a call to action to stop its spread."
There have been three pandemic-related deaths in Columbia County; one in early August, one in October and one in November.
The state total number of cases is 67,333.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (20), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (7), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (7), Deschutes (44), Douglas (19), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (16), Lake (9), Lane (57), Lincoln (23), Linn (21), Malheur (17), Marion (113), Morrow (5), Multnomah (150), Polk (30), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (4), Wasco (9), Washington (183), and Yamhill (24).
