A Portland-based packaging and manufacturing company is stepping up to help local children during the pandemic.
D6 Inc. has sent 3,000 face coverings to be distributed to children in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook Counties, according to State Sen. Betsy Johnson, who received boxes of the donated masks this week.
Johnson said she consulted with Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder about where the face coverings could best be used.
“She told me to take them to Head Start,” Johnson said.
The medical evidence demonstrates that masks are a way to slow down the transmission of an airborne virus, Johnson said.
“It's awkward enough for adults to wear a mask but if a child is wearing a mask that is clearly built for an adult, it is harder for them to keep it up over their nose and there is a temptation to fuss with it if it doesn’t fit,” she said. “Having kid masks for kid faces made a lot of sense to me and I am very appreciative to D6 to get these masks out to kids.”
Johnson said the masks will also be distributed to children at hospitals and day cares in Tillamook and Clatsop Counties.
She joined Magruder, St. Helens School District Head Nurse Robin Loper and Columbia County Public Health representative Lindsay Elder in presenting hundreds of the masks to the Head Start location at St. Helens on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Other masks will be sent to the Rainier Head Start as well.
St. Helens Head Start coordinator Joanne Dodge said the donation is welcomed because the health and safety of children is important.
“This is really going to help support our families to help keep their children safe,” Dodge said. “We are excited about the opportunity to help our families.”
Dodge said while the masks are not required under the state’s pandemic guidelines for the students under age five at Head Start, they are a good support for the students, their siblings and their families.
Head Start is a comprehensive preschool for families with incomes at or below the federal poverty guidelines.
