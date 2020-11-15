There is additional relief for Columbia County residents impacted by the pandemic.
Oregon continues to accept applications for the COVID-19 Temporary Paid Leave Program.
"It’s essential to reduce community spread by managing workplace outbreaks," Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek states in her Nov. 12 weekly newsletter. "This means when you’re feeling sick and think you have the virus, you need to stay home and quarantine. We know this is really hard to ask people to do when they need the work hours for financial security, so this program is here to help."
Kotek said the state's COVID-19 Temporary Paid Leave Program supports workers who need to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19 exposure but can't otherwise qualify for COVID-19-related paid sick leave or don’t have access to COVID-19-related paid time off.
Qualified workers receive a $120 per-day payment for up to 10 working days ($1,200 total) for the time they need to quarantine or isolate.
Qualifications include confirmation that the applicant is:
- Working at a business or job site in Oregon at the time of application.
- Expected to earn less than $60,000 individually or $120,000 jointly in 2020.
- Not able to work (including telework) because of the need to quarantine or isolate.
- Not seeking or using benefits from similar COVID-19 quarantine relief programs, unemployment insurance, or workers’ compensation in Oregon or another state.
- Not seeking or using other forms of employer-provided paid for the same time period.
- Not laid off or furloughed at the time of application; andHas notified their employer of the need to quarantine or isolate.
For more information or to apply, go to oregon.gov/covidpaidleave or call 833-685-0850 (toll-free) or 503-947-0130 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The website also has an eligibility quiz (available in English, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, and Simplified Chinese) to help people who are not sure if they qualify.
