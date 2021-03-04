The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports more than 1 million vaccines have been administered to Oregonians.
There were 22,346 doses recorded Wednesday, bringing the total number of doses administered in the state to 1,019,767. The first dose was administered on Dec. 14, less than three months ago.
Approximately, one in five Oregonians who likely are eligible have received at least one dose, according to the OHA, which said the vaccine has been delivered to every Oregon county, long-term care and residential care facilities, adult foster homes, group homes for those with disabilities, hospitals, mass vaccination events, mobile events, clinics, Tribal health centers, group homes, congregate care settings, pharmacies, outpatient clinics, federally qualified health centers and other locations throughout the state.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,019,767 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,310,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
“This could not happen without the partnerships that have been strengthened and developed to move Oregon closer to community immunity, and the thousands of providers, volunteers, nurses and countless other Oregonians who made this happen,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “Every day we are delivering more than 22,000 doses of vaccine that will bring us to the end of this difficult journey for so many.
“Our ability to meet our timelines for opening up scheduling opportunities to additional groups will still require an adequate and consistent supply of doses from the federal government, a large number of Oregonians who are able and willing to get vaccinated and the ability of our vaccination sites to immunize all eligible persons.”
As Oregon continues the vaccine rollout, OHA encourages all Oregonians to keep taking the protective measures to help keep themselves, families, coworkers, loved ones, friends and communities safe and healthy. We continue to recommend that all Oregonians:
- Maintain 6 feet of physical distance;
- Wear a face covering when outside the house;
- Practice good hand hygiene;
- Avoid any gatherings with non-household members;
If you start to have symptoms — even mild ones — consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and to determine whether to get tested;
And if you get a call from a local public health authority, answer it, and take their advice on how to protect yourself and those around you.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 140, which is nine fewer than yesterday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
New cases, deaths
The OHA reported 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,252, and 276 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-1, bringing the state total to 156,287 as of Thursday, March 4.
The OHA also noted that a large volume of backlogged electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) were received Wednesday, March 3. As a result, the Thursday test counts are higher than anticipated. Test results were from Jan. 1 to March 1. Approximately 99% of these test results were negative results and today's percent positivity is lower than anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.