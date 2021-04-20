Work on the Oregon House Floor has been stopped again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An individual who was present at the Capitol has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a release from House Speaker Tina Kotek's office.
"Potential exposure may have occurred on the floor of the Oregon House of Representatives on April 15," according to the release.
The Oregon Legislature's human resources branch is notifying all individuals who appear to have had close contact with the individual. The release did not identify if the individual who tested positive was a legislator.
The House is scheduled to reconvene at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26. Committee work, which is being done remotely, will continue as planned.
"The priority for the session continues to be to keep people safe and do the people’s work," the release states. However, specific action on legislation is slowed again due to the health and safety disruption.
This is the third time the Oregon House Floor work has been suspended due to the pandemic. Two other similar incidents occurred in March.
