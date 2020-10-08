The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Columbia County on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The county now has 226 COVID-19 cases.
Statewide, the OHA reported the highest number of single day cases since the pandemic began in March, with 484 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 36,116.
COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 594, the OHA said.
A large workplace outbreak in Klamath County – 59 cases – contributes to the high number. The remainder of the 484 new cases reported today are being investigated so it is too soon to know the sources of the increase.
The recent increase in cases reported in the OHA Weekly Report yesterday indicated that most cases continue to be traced to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, workplaces and social gatherings.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (31), Columbia (8), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (9), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (11), Josephine (2), Klamath (44), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Linn (20), Malheur (16), Marion (31), Morrow (5), Multnomah (82), Polk (5), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.