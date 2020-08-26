The Oregon Health Authority released its weekly report today, which showed a 13% drop in daily cases for the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 23.
OHA recorded 1,704 new cases of COVID-19 cases—down from previous week’s tally of 1,963.
Slightly fewer Oregonians were tested for the week, which had a total of 24,177 people tested. That total includes testing done at all locations including commercial non-hospital-based laboratories, hospital laboratories and Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.
The rate of positive tests also declined to 5.1% from 5.4%.
The age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although the elderly remain the hardest hit age group. COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates increase with age; almost half of the 420 deaths have been among persons 80 or older, and 75% in persons 70 and older.
August 26 Numbers
COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 433, according to the OHA's Aug. 26 report.
OHA also reported 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 25,571. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (1), Coos (5), Deschutes (4), Douglas (4), Jackson (25), Josephine (2), Lane (8), Lincoln (3), Linn (1), Malheur (9), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (54), Polk (1), Umatilla (24), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3)
Columbia County Update
Columbia County is still lagging behind Oregon Health Authority (OHA) metrics for reopening schools, according to the latest details outlined before the county board of commissioners Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Columbia County's COVID-19 case count has risen to 125 confirmed and presumptive cases, according to the county's public health director Michael Paul.
In the county, there are a few dozen people being monitored by Columbia County Public Health because they have a link to a confirmed or presumptive case.
There has been one death, which Paul said was an individual with underlying health conditions. There have been eight hospitalizations. Of the 125 cases, Paul said there are seven people the department considers currently infectious. Those people are required to be under isolation until the 10th day since the onset of their symptoms.
In order to reopen schools on a more permanent basis, there are metrics set forth by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and the OHA on both the county and state level. Both case count and test positivity rate must be met.
At the county level, the case count must be at or below 10 cases per 100,000 population in the preceeding seven days for three weeks in a row. There must also be a test positivity rate of less than or equal to 5% in the preceeding seven days for three weeks in a row. State metrics that must be met is a test positivity rate of 5% in the preceeding seven days for three weeks in a row.
The county is still falling short of the required metrics for reopening, according to Columbia County Public Health Director Mike Paul.
Case count for the Columbia County stands at 25 cases per 100,000, which does not meet the metric set by OHA and ODE, and test positivity rate stands at less than 5%, which does meet the metric. Meeting the former metric but not the latter has been the case for the last few weeks of Paul’s report.
“We just need to bring our case count down,” Paul said.
Commissioner Henry Heimuller asked that, once both metrics are met, if it would be required for schools to continue to meet the metric, or if schools would have to move back to distance learning if either metric ended up not being met.
Paul said that if the case count increased to 20 per 100,000, the state would require the school to move back to Distance Learning. The school district would have to communicate with the public health department to resolve the outbreak before returning to in-person instruction.
Paul said further that he was not on the committee that developed the metrics, but the committee that developed the metrics had to examine other countries and see how they reopened schools.
“We’ve seen several colleges open and then close because of outbreaks,” Paul said.
Precautionary measures
In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Paul said individuals restricting their travel will be key.
“We’re asking people to think about their Labor Day plans. We know that travel, gatherings throughout the summer have led to lots of cases. One way to keep our case count down is to stay local instead of traveling,” Paul said.
Paul said case counts seem to be plateauing.
