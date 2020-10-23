Cases continue to climb statewide, with 550 new confirmed cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority today. Three of those cases were in Columbia County.
The state's death toll has risen to 649, and the total number of people who have been infected with the virus is 41,348.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (48), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (33), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (52), Lincoln (2), Linn (19), Malheur (13), Marion (57), Morrow (1), Multnomah (135), Polk (3), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (91), and Yamhill (23).
It is the highest daily case count since the pandemic began. Preliminary data show this increase is due to continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks across the state, reported the OHA.
Today’s case count is again a reminder that Oregonians cannot let their guards down, the OHA reported.
New face covering guidance was released this week, which requires that people consistently wear face coverings while indoors at their workplace or all other places where they will be in contact with people from outside their household. The OHA has also asked Oregonians to rethink Halloween – avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, avoid costume parties with people outside their own households and wear a face covering, because a Halloween mask won’t protect against COVID-19.
“We all need to aggressively adhere to the face covering guidance and always wear a mask,” said Shimi Sharief, OHA senior health advisor. “We know everyone is tired and we all wish this would go away, but the reality is this disease is spreading in Oregon and it’s on all of us to protect ourselves and each other.”
