Columbia County, along with 23 other counties in Oregon, remains classified as at an "extreme risk" of spreading COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown announced today.
The classification is part of the state's risk assessment framework and each risk level has with it a set of restrictions. Counties at an extreme risk must operate under strict restrictions.
The risk level for each county is assessed based on its case rate and test positivity rate over a two-week period, and at the end of each two week period the state will announce the new categorizations.
Columbia County has remained at an extreme risk since the framework was announced in early December, and has been under strict guidelines associated with the risk level. Counties at an extreme risk are restricted from indoor dining, indoor recreation and entertainment, and must cap social gatherings at six people from two households total.
If case rates and test positivity rates improve in Columbia County, it may be classified as at a high risk and be able to ease some restrictions, like offering limited indoor dining. In order to be classified as high risk instead of extreme risk, the case rate bust be between 100-200 per 100,000 people over 14 days and the test positivity rate must be between 8-10%.
In the 14-day period from Dec. 6 to Dec. 19, the county’s case count per 100,000 people was 286.3 and the test positivity rate was 5%. The next assignment of risk levels will take effect Jan. 15.
Cases today
The Oregon Health Authority reported 713 new COVID-19 cases across the state, with six of those cases in Columbia County. It also reported 16 new deaths across the state, with one in Columbia County raising the county death toll to 14.
The 14th death in the county was a 74-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 27 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
The statewide death toll rose to 1,449.
Within the county, there have been 819 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
There are 527 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 12 more than yesterday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
