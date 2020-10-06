Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 581, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Tuesday, Oct. 6

Pandemic Update

Local, state and federal health officials say the most effective way to slow the COVID-19 pandemic is to follow social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings and wash your hands frequently.

OHA reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including three new cases in Columbia County. The state total has now reached 35,340.

Columbia County's only COVID-19 related death occurred in early August.

Governor Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that the state will be receiving more COVID-19 testing kits from the federal government. Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies announced this week that they are now offering in-home COVID-19 test kits.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Oct. 6 are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Coos (7), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (52), Lincoln (3), Linn (7), Malheur (9), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (51), Polk (11), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (30), and Yamhill (11).

