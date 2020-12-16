The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county rose to 696 today, with five new cases reported. The death toll rose to eight, with one new death reported.
The county's eighth death was a 52-year-old man who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died Dec. 12 at St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The county is averaging between 10-15 new cases a day, county Public Health Director Michael Paul said in a commissioner meeting today.
"That's where we're at; which is much, much higher than we had most of the year," he said. There have been 176 new cases in Columbia County in December. November ended with 520 cases and as of today there are 696.
"We still have workplace outbreaks and longterm care facility outbreaks, but gatherings and holidays have certainly driven numbers," Paul said. "The increases we see after holidays are concerning for what could happen with the coming holidays."
The number of new cases and deaths over the next several weeks will depend on the actions individuals take, he said.
Across the state, 1,562 new cases and 48 new deaths were reported by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The state total is now at 97,622 and the death toll is at 1,262.
COVID-19 case at Clatskanie Middle/High School
School leadership acted swiftly this when they were notified by local public health authorities that a student who had been in the building last week had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz, the student had no symptoms and had been in the building interacting with a couple staff members on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Principal Kim Oblack and the school nurse were notified about the positive test result on Sunday and contacted staff who had been in close contact with the student.
The impacted staff were instructed to work from home and quarantine for 14 days. None of the staff that were exposed have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time, Oblack said.
As a precaution, limited in-person instruction student cohorts that bring students into the buildings were suspended. Students and staff in the building wear masks at all times and plexiglass desk shields are installed as well for additional protection, Hurowitz said.
The school provided the local public health department with its building logs to aid with contact tracing and deep cleaned and sanitized the rooms the student was in, Hurowitz said.
Longterm care facilities outbreaks
There have been three COVID-19 outbreaks at longterm care facilities in Columbia County, according to a report from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
There have been 13 cases at Columbia Care Center in Scappoose, and the outbreak was reported Nov. 10. The number of cases includes any cases from staff as well as residents, Paul said.
On Nov. 18, another outbreak was reported at Brookdale Rose Valley Scappoose with 29 total cases and two deaths.
The most recent outbreak was at Meadow Park Health and Specialty Care in St. Helens. It was reported on Dec. 1 with five cases.
“The biggest challenge for these facilities is once there is an outbreak, staffing and cohorting residents who have cases,” Paul said. In order to reduce transmission to other residents, residents with positive test results must be separated from the others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.