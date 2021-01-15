COVID-19 surge testing is coming back to Columbia County.
A mobile testing van will be in St. Helens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. It will return each Wednesday.
The van will be staffed by Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) health care workers and part of a push from the university to increase the availability of testing in areas without easy access.
The van will be in the parking lot of St. Helens High School, the same location weekly surge testing events were held in December. The drive-thru testing is open to all who meet the testing requirements, and registration is required. Insurance is not required to qualify for testing, but insurance will be billed if available.
There are 10 timeslots available every 15 minutes, and the organizers expect to be able to test about 160 people during the event.
The St. Helens testing event is a collaboration between the county, OHSU and the St. Helens School District.
The state Legislature's Joint Emergency Board gave OHSU $388,500 for the mobile testing effort, which allowed the university to acquire and equip the vans. The funding also allows the OHSU lab to process 500 additional tests per day, according to a release from OHSU.
The university has three mobile testing vans, which are also equipped to transition to COVID-19 vaccinations sites as vaccines become more available.
Each van is fitted with a generator, refrigerator and storage; testing equipment and supplies; and technology that allows for secure registration of patient information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.