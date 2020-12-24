The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County today, the lowest daily case count in the county since Dec. 12.
The county's total case count is now 780 and the death toll remains at 12, according to the OHA.
The county has been averaging between 10-15 new COVID-19 cases a day, county Public Health Director Michael Paul said Wednesday. For most of the year, the county averaged about five new cases a day, he said.
"For the last 14 days we've seen a plateau," Paul said. "We saw the highest 14 day count at the end of November, beginning of December."
The test-positivity rate in the county has gone down, which Paul said was good news. The test-positivity rate is one of the metrics the state uses to classify counties into risk levels. Columbia County remains at an extreme risk and under tight restrictions due to the high case counts.
"Again, we have another holiday coming up, and again we're looking at a situation where individual action and human behavior can turn the lever up or down in terms of cases and deaths," he said.
Statewide, 871 new cases were reported, a slight dip from recent daily reports. The OHA said case counts are lower than normal due to a delay in processing laboratory results, however. The state total is 106,821 and the death toll rose by 12 to total 1,415.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (9), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (10), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (32), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (29), Jefferson (11), Josephine (32), Klamath (46), Lane (67), Lincoln (16), Linn (33), Malheur (21), Marion (83), Morrow (5), Multnomah (188), Polk (13), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (32), Union (7), Wasco (11), Washington (79), Yamhill (27).
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 495, 32 fewer than yesterday.
There are 101 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, eight fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
