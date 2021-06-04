Oregon could be fully reopened in two weeks if the state can maintain its current COVID-19 vaccination rate.
That's the assessment from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown who outlined the state's plans to reopen during a Friday morning news briefing.
As of June 1, 66.2% of Oregonians 18 years old and older have been vaccinated. Brown earlier had set a 70% vaccination goal statewide to be met by the end of June.
"Thanks to all of you we are getting close to fully reopening our economy and moving out of this chapter of the pandemic. We just need 127,000 Oregonians to take your shot for us to reopen in the next two weeks," Brown said.
Brown said the vaccinations have led to a sharp decline in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.
After reaching the 70% threshold, Oregon will take the following steps to lift restrictions:
- Oregon’s Risk Level framework, including all county-based metrics and health and safety restrictions, will be lifted. This includes mask, physical distancing, and capacity limit requirements.
- The state will not require masks and face coverings in almost all settings, with some exceptions following federal guidance, including airports, public transit, and health care settings.
- Because the same mask and social distancing rules will apply for all individuals—vaccinated or unvaccinated—vaccine verification will not be necessary.
- It will still be strongly recommended that unvaccinated individuals and other vulnerable individuals continue to wear masks and practice other health and safety measures to stay safe from COVID-19.
"By in large we will be able to return to the activities and traditions we have missed for more than a year, (such as) 4th of July barbecues, eating popcorn in movie theaters, or getting a beer after work at the local brewery with your friends. Restaurants and bars will be able to have a full house," Brown said.
The governor also said she expected that K-12 schools will return to full time in-person instruction in the fall and that child care settings will be able to meet the needs of Oregon's families.
Brown said there will be some specific health and safety measures that will remain in place for schools and child care:
- Because many children are still not eligible for vaccination and remain vulnerable to COVID-19, local schools will be guided by health and safety guidance as students resume a normal school year in the fall.
- Students will attend school full-time, five days per week. K-12 guidance is being revised to support schools in safely delivering in-person instruction throughout the school day.
- For the same reasons, some health and safety standards for child care providers and youth programs will remain in place.
- Recently revised workplace standards, including indoor mask requirements for unvaccinated employees, remain in place for schools and child care settings.
- For colleges and universities, where students are eligible for vaccination, individual institutions will make decisions about health and safety protocols for the coming year, after considering forthcoming CDC guidance.
Brown said recognizing that COVID-19 will still be present in communities and that many Oregonians remain unvaccinated, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will have an ongoing leadership role working with local public health partners in pandemic response and recovery:
OHA will continue to monitor the global pandemic and provide assistance and resources to local public health and health care providers as needed––including establishing protocols to test, trace, and control the spread of COVID-19 in the same capacity as they have for other infectious diseases and worldwide outbreaks (such as SARS and Ebola).
OHA will continue to serve in a monitoring and advisory role, working with local public health partners on continuing vaccination efforts, pandemic response, and recovery.
OHA’s health and safety guidance for businesses, venues, faith organizations, and other sectors will be lifted. Oregon OSHA will review their workplace rules and update them based on the lifting of the Risk Level framework and OHA requirements.
Oregon will continue to devote statewide resources to pandemic response and recovery, but the state will lift most current health and safety restrictions on individuals and businesses.
State focus shifting
Brown said the state is now shifting its focus on emergency response to pandemic recovery to move forward with the support of health care providers, and public health with the resources to manage outbreaks locally.
"I want to be very clear," Brown said. "We are able to reopen because of the advocacy of the vaccine. For those of you who are vaccinated you have helped us reach this point and you are protected from this virus."
Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said Oregonians who have been vaccinated can now move forward.
"The data clearly shows if you are fully vaccinated you can put the pandemic behind you and you’ll have peace of mind if you are exposed to someone who has COVID, you won't have to be quarantined," he said.
While Allen said he believes that the state can make the June 30 target date of 70% vaccination, it is going to take a lot of hard work to get there.
"There are really two pandemics, not one," he said. "One is dying out among people who are vaccinated, the other is one that still raging among those who are not vaccinated."
