A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Clatskanie park drew a steady line of people in their vehicles on Wednesday morning, June 2.
The effort by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Oregon Health Authority and Columbia County Public Health continues at the park from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. through June 8.
Even though the COVID-19 cases are slowly declining in the county, the vaccination rate has not yet reached a point that would allow easing of health and safety restrictions, according to state health officials.
Columbia County remains at High Risk under the state's pandemic classifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.