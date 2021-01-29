Oregon Health Authority officials and state researchers have released new details concerning the state’s shifting vaccination plans, the prevalence of COVID-19 variants in the state and a significant slowing of the virus in recent weeks.
On vaccines, OHA Director Patrick Allen told reporters during a Friday, Jan. 29 briefing, the state is planning to change how doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed the following week.
The move came after some counties across the state announced they’d finished with vaccinating individuals in the phase 1A population – health care workers and first responders – and were beginning to vaccinate older individuals.
The state’s timeline doesn’t open vaccine eligibility up to seniors until Feb. 8, so Allen said the state needed to reallocate some planned doses to areas with more health care workers and others in the first category of vaccine distribution.
“If you’re a county that believes you’ve vaccinated all your eligible populations, we’re not giving you additional doses to vaccinate your ineligible populations,” Allen said.
County vaccine supplies
The announcement means 18 counties will receive fewer doses Feb. 1 than were originally planned, including Clatsop, Josephine, Lincoln, Marion and Tillamook.
On the flip side, 13 counties will receive additional doses of the vaccine the same week to help push through phase 1A, including Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Jackson and the tri-county area around Portland.
The change only applies to the Feb. 1 dose allocation in an attempt to keep the level of immunity equitable across the state, Allen said. The state will also begin receiving about 10,000 more doses a week the coming weeks.
Teachers and other educational staff have begun receiving vaccinations statewide, and Allen said OHA hopes to have a “critical mass” of them vaccinated by Feb. 14, when individuals over 75 become eligible for the vaccine under the state’s plan.
“In general, we’re aiming to reach approximately 70% of each eligible population before moving to the next eligible population,” Allen said.
VAC recommendations
Allen also said the state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee had recommended which groups should be next in line to receive the vaccine: People 16 to 64 with certain medical conditions, “frontline” workers (which has yet to be defined), adults and youth in custody and those living in low-income housing and congregate senior housing.
Under the VAC’s plan, people living in multi-generational homes would follow those groups before eligibility opened to the general population.
The proposal still needs to be reviewed by OHA officials and forwarded to the governor’s office for final implementation, Allen said.
The variants
A panel of scientists from Oregon Health and Science University and Oregon State University also discussed the presence of COVID-19 variants in Oregon.
Dr. Brian O’Roak, an OHSU researcher leading an effort to sequence the genome of the virus which causes COVID-19, first explained how virus variants come to be.
As the virus reproduces, it copies its genetic code to pass on – but sometimes, mistakes in that copying process can change the genetic code.
“We know now that it makes on average about one mistake copying that genome every two weeks,” O’Roak said.
O’Roak and his colleagues have collected thousands of samples of the virus from across the state to analyze for variants.
The analysis can also show researchers how many different forms of the virus came into the state from elsewhere. In the first three months of the pandemic, the state saw about 20 introductions of the virus from various parts of the world, O’Roak said.
A team from OSU has also been tracking the spread of variants in the state by analyzing wastewater from forty different sites, including OSU’s campuses as well as several cities along the coast.
They’ve identified the presence of several global variants of the virus, including forms which some studies suggest are more transmissible and less susceptible to antibodies. The possibility they could spread is a reason for caution, said Dr. Brett Tyler, part of the OSU tracking effort.
“As these strains continue to enter our communities as our findings indicate, we reinforce the importance of all Oregonians being vigilant about protecting themselves, their families, and those around them by wearing at least one correctly fitting mask when in contact with others, limiting indoor gatherings, maintaining social distancing, washing hands regularly and, above all, getting vaccinated when their time comes,” Tyler said.
Still, the conference came on the heels of significant improvements in the state’s key health metrics.
COVID-19 cases declining
“In the past two weeks, we’ve seen dramatic declines in daily cases, as well as our hospitalizations,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist. “We are returning to daily case numbers last seen in early November, before our winter surge.”
The period between Jan. 13 and 26 saw a 45% drop in average daily cases, and Oregon is ranking among the lowest in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Sidelinger said.
He attributed the decreases to Oregon residents following pandemic precautions, adding that numbers could quickly surge again if the state lets its guard down.
“Back in early December we were worried, legitimately, that unabated the virus would overtake us, swarming our hospitals and medical facilities with new infected patients,” Sidelinger said. “It’s a tribute to every Oregonian that we were able to avoid that fate, and by continuing to heed the personal protective measures, we have succeeded in tamping down the virus.”
