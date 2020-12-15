Columbia County, along with 28 other counties in Oregon, is at an “extreme risk” of spreading COVID-19. Six counties are classified as lower risk, one county is classified as moderate risk and no counties are classified as high risk.
The risk categories are part of the state’s framework to control the spread of COVID-19 and each category has associated restrictions. A county’s risk level is assessed based on its case rate and test positivity rate over a two-week period.
Counties at an extreme risk are restricted from indoor dining, indoor recreation and entertainment, and must cap social gatherings at six people from two households total. When the state unveiled the new framework two weeks ago, 25 counties were classified at an extreme risk. Now, that number has risen to include the entire coast of Oregon.
“We continue to see community spread across Oregon to the point that the majority of the state needs to continue with strict health and safety measures,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a release today. “Until we reduce the spread and have high participation in vaccination, all Oregonians need to follow the guidelines in place in their counties. I am also asking Oregonians to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19— wear your mask, keep physical distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash your hands often and stay home when you’re sick.”
To be classified down to high risk, a county must report between 100-200 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in a two-week period and have a test positivity rate between 8-10%.
For reference, in the two-week period from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12, there were 159 new cases in Columbia County (which works out to 301.4 cases per 100,000 people) and a test positivity rate of 6%.
The next assignment of risk levels will be on Jan. 1.
Cases
The county reported 15 new COVID-19 cases today, raising the cumulative total to 701. The death toll remains at seven.
Statewide, 1,129 new cases were reported and 54 deaths were announced, a record high number of deaths.
"Today’s record-high death toll tragically reminds us that the pandemic is far from over despite the arrival of vaccines in Oregon," said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. "These Oregonians and the ones who passed before them were loved ones who will be dearly missed by their families, for whom we express our sincerest condolences.”
The state total number of cases is 96,092 and the death toll is 1,214.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,129 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 96,092. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (20), Clackamas (128), Clatsop (8), Columbia (15), Coos (9), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (31), Douglas (10), Grant (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (86), Jefferson (15), Josephine (15), Klamath (22), Lake (3), Lane (111), Lincoln (3), Linn (30), Malheur (18), Marion (140), Multnomah (215), Polk (22), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (44), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (89), Yamhill (31).
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 544, which is five more than yesterday. There are 112 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Mental and emotional resources for difficult times:
- Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA’s Safe + Strong website.
- Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it -- not only those experiencing a mental health crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.