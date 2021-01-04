Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Columbia County today, bringing the county total up to 892. The county death toll remains at 15.
Across the state, 731 new cases were reported and six new deaths. The state total number of cases is 118,456 and the death toll is 1,506.
he new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Curry (2), Deschutes (45), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Jackson (40), Jefferson (6), Josephine (16), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Marion (79), Morrow (4), Multnomah (95), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (24), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (141) Yamhill (22).
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 477, which is six fewer than yesterday. There are 102 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA recorded 2,550 doses of vaccine administered – including nine second doses – raising the state’s total number of doses administered to 51,275. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 1,663 doses administered yesterday, as well as 887 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.
All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
