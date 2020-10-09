The Oregon Health Authority reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County on Friday, Oct. 9. The county has now reported a total of 229 cases since the pandemic began.
The total number of cases reported in the county from Sunday, Oct. 4, to Friday is 28. To reopen schools for in-person learning, the county must report five or fewer new cases per week for three weeks.
The statewide death roll has risen to a total of 597. The only pandemic-related death in Columbia County occurred in early August.
