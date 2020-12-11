Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COVID-19 Update

Health authorities continue to stress that slowing the pandemic means everyone should be washing their hands frequently, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when out in public.

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Columbia County today, raising the new cumulative county total to 648. The death toll remains at seven.

Across the state COVID-19 has claimed 16 lives, raising the state’s death toll to 1,138.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,610 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 91,421.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (34), Clackamas (185), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (6), Crook (19), Curry (7), Deschutes (108), Douglas (18), Grant (4), Hood River (21), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (36), Klamath (40), Lake (7), Lane (85), Lincoln (11), Linn (63), Malheur (23), Marion (175), Morrow (14), Multnomah (289), Polk (25), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (38), Union (10), Wasco (17), Washington (198), Yamhill (52).

