The state has continued to break its own record for highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day—988 were reported Saturday, Nov. 7, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Three of those cases were within Columbia County.
On Sunday, Nov. 8, the OHA reported 874 new cases with six of those cases from Columbia County. On Monday, Nov. 9, 723 were reported in the state, four in the county.
The influx of cases brings the county’s total case count to 314 since the pandemic began. There have been two pandemic-related deaths in the county, one occurred in early August and the other in October. The deaths are a reminder of the severity of illness the virus can cause and a reminder not to underestimate the virus, Paul said in a release.
The rise of cases also affects how quickly students will be able to return to school, even with relaxed metrics released by the state. The metrics look at case rates over a 14-day period, rather than weekly, and have loosened numbers to meet to return to in-person instruction. The guidelines suggest that decisions to return to classroom instruction be made by superintendents with guidance from public health directors.
“The bar for meeting in-person instruction criteria is more lenient now,” Paul said.
Commissioner Alex Tardif said the new guidance seems either convoluted or perhaps not completely flushed out.
“Someone said the guidance seems ‘as clear as mud,’” Paul said. “I’ve read it a few times and I’m sort of agreeing with that.”
Part of the ambiguity is around the footnotes indicating counties should consider the case rates and metrics of neighboring counties when opening, particularly if the school districts have a lot of residents traveling in for work or school.
This means Columbia County districts would have to factor in the case rates in Multnomah and Washington counties. Multnomah was added to the state watch list in October because of its rise in cases that were not linked to confirmed cases, indicating a high rate of spread.
On Friday Gov. Kate Brown announced a two-week pause on social activities in certain counties to try and curb the rapid community spread. Multnomah is one of the effected counties, and Washington is close to the threshold. The pause effects the allowable capacities in restaurants and activity centers, like gyms and museums, and asks that individuals limit their social gatherings.
“We are seeing in real time how this virus can quickly snowball out of control,” Brown said in a release about the pause. “This two-week pause is a series of measures and recommendations intended to curb human contact— both through reducing the amount of people we interact with, and the frequency of those encounters. We must stop this virus from spreading.”
To ensure that children can go back to school, and stay in school, Paul said it was important for everybody to follow health recommendations by wearing facial coverings, keeping physical distance, washing their hands and modify holiday behaviors.
