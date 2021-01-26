It will be at least another two weeks before restrictions on restaurants, certain businesses and gatherings are eased in Columbia County.
The county did not meet the metrics needed to be classified down to "high risk" from "extreme risk" in the state's risk assessment framework, delaying the opening of in-house dining and other indoor activities.
There will be modifications to the guidance for indoor activities in "extreme risk" counties, however. The changes will allow for a maximum of six people indoors at facilities over 500 square feet (for all indoor activities except dining) with associated guidance for ongoing social distancing, cleaning protocols and face coverings.
For facilities smaller than 500 square feet, the modified guidance will allow for 1:1 customer experiences, such as personal training. The updated guidance for indoor recreation will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov by January 29.
The framework asses each county's risk of spreading COVID-19 and each risk level has associated restrictions in place. Columbia County has been classified as at an extreme risk since the framework was put in place in December.
In order to transition to "high risk," there must be fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people reported over a two-week period. From Jan. 10-23, there were 115 new cases reported in the county, which translates to 218 cases per 100,000 people since the county population is roughly 52,000.
The county's rate of new cases per 100,000 people has been slowly falling. When the last risk level was assigned, the county had 286.3 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period.
The test positivity rate must be between 8-10% to transition to "high risk" as well— a metric that the county has met since the framework was put in place. The county's test positivity rate for the most recent two-week period was 6.7%, well beneath the rate needed to transition.
The next assignment of risk levels will take effect Feb. 12.
Falling numbers
Despite falling COVID-19 numbers, the county was unable to meet the threshold required to transition to "high risk."
On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported the lowest statewide single-day case count since late October with 435 cases and two deaths. In Columbia County, only one new case was reported that day. The county reported no new daily cases twice in the last week, but had one day with 15 new cases.
Compared to other counties in the state, Columbia is faring well overall. The total number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people places Columbia County as the ninth lowest in the state. However, it is the number of new cases reported over a 14 day period that impacts restrictions.
As of Monday, there were 2,039.9 cases per 100,000 people total reported in the county. Comparatively, larger neighboring counties like Multnomah and Washington both have case counts above 3,000 per 100,000 people.
Clatsop County has a lower rate at 1,797.5 cases per 100,000 people and Tillamook has the third lowest rate in the state at 1,400 cases per 100,000 people. These figures take into account the total number of cases reported since the onset of the pandemic.
Testing
Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) has teamed up with the county public health department and St. Helens School District to provide weekly surge testing events in the county via OHSU mobile testing vans. The testing events began last Wednesday, and will continue to be held on Wednesdays for the indefinite future.
Testing is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at St. Helens High School. It is a drive-thru event much like the testing events that were held by the county in December at the same time and location. It is open to all who meet the testing requirements and no one will be turned away due to lack of insurance. Register to be tested at ohsu.edu/covidvans.
