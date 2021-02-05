Columbia County has released a vaccination interest form, for people who want to sign up to be notified when they are eligible to receive a vaccine.
The form asks for name, address, contact information and employment information to help determine when people may be eligible. People who submit an interest form will also be updated on vaccine status in the county. Those without internet access who are interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to call 503-397-7247 to sign up for the list.
County Public Health Director Michael Paul anticipates that demand for vaccine will continue to outweigh the supply for a while, but asked residents for patience throughout the process.
"We just want to make sure that people know vaccines are scarce," Paul said a county commission meeting Wednesday. "More information is coming in the coming weeks, and just know that there will be many more people who want to get vaccinated than there are vaccines available."
Eligibility
Adults age 80 and older become eligible to receive vaccines starting Monday. People age 75 and older become eligible the following week on Feb. 15; people age 70 and older on Feb. 22 and lastly people age 65 and older on March 1.
Across Oregon, there are approximately 795,000 people age 65 and older, according to Oregon Health Authority (OHA). U.S. Census estimates around 19.2% of people in Columbia County are age 65 or older, which would mean about 10,000 people will be eligible for vaccinations by March 1. However, some of those people may have received the vaccine earlier if they were part of a Phase 1A, group which includes people in long-term care centers and health care workers.
So far, 2,404 people have received vaccinations in the county. Of those, 659 have received both doses and are considered fully vaccinated. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses to be fully effective.
The county is working with local health providers to administer vaccines. Agencies like Columbia Health Services receive the county's allocations of vaccine and administer the shots to people when they are eligible and scheduled. The county is working to enroll more providers in the vaccination program.
"Moving forward, this is going to be a major undertaking and huge challenge for all counties we need it to be a community effort and county-wide effort," Paul said.
Insurance
Health plan benefits are required by the state to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccinations.
State Public Health Director Rachael Banks mandated that private health plans operating in Oregon not charge for costs related to providing the vaccine, including the cost of the vaccine doses and supplies, and expenses of administering the shot like staff time.
Both the Oregon Health Plan and Medicare programs do not charge patients for the costs of vaccinations either. People with questions about their insurance coverage should contact their insurance company directly.
To stay updated on COVID-19 information in the county, sign up for the public health department's new newsletter.
