Columbia County Public Health’s free COVID-19 drive-by testing began on Wednesday, Dec, 2, with several vehicles lined along the driveway of St. Helens High School.
Members of the Columbia County Emergency Response Team (CERT) directed drivers to the drive-through testing site located at the front of the high school along Gable Road.
Health workers dressed in blue robes and blue gloves and face coverings carefully handed each driver a packet with the nasal swab that would be used for the self-administered test. The drivers used the swab for the test and handed it back to the health worker. The health worker carefully placed each swab in single sterile tube which was placed in a bio-hazard bag and sealed.
The bags are collected and sent to a medical lab for testing.
Columbia County Health Director Michael Paul said test results would likely be available within three to five days through emails. The results will also be reported to the local health department.
“Those being tested will also receive an after-testing guide with instructions of what to do if they test positive or negative and how they should inform other people who they may have had contact with if they do test positive,” he said.
Paul said county health is asking anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to stay home and isolate themselves for 10 days from the date symptoms developed.
“We will notify their contacts and ask them to quarantine for 14 days from the date they were exposed,” he said.
Identifying cases
According to Paul, it is critical that COVID-19 cases be identified as soon as possible so that health officials can notify people who haven’t been affected but may have had contact with those who have tested positive.
“That gives them the option of getting tested themselves or they can safely isolate themselves,” he said.
Paul said the testing is a critical part of slowing the virus in Columbia County.
“We have a huge number of cases in Columbia County and across the state,” Paul said. “This is eliminating as many barriers as possible to testing and we are bringing it as close to people as possible to make it easy for them to come and get tested.”
According to Paul, isolated pockets of the virus spread quickly.
“People who have the virus and don’t know they are positive are interacting with others and are spreading the virus,” he said.
Additional drive-by testing is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 9, 16 and 30, at St. Helens High School, 2375 Gable Road. No insurance is required. Paul said additional testing could be conducted into the new year depending on the outcome of the December tests and whether the number of case increases.
Surge testing
Paul said the December effort is "surge testing."
“There is a high demand in the Portland-metro area for the testing, and we have so many cases right now we need to increase our testing capacity to meet the demand for testing and so that we can identify more cases,” he said.
According to Paul, a factor in Columbia County’s sharp rise in COVID-19 cases is its link to the metro area with many people commuting back and forth and vice versa, and Multnomah and Washington counties' high surge in cases.
This week, Columbia County has been ranked in the states ’extreme risk’ category due to the pandemic. Paul said in order to protect local businesses and people in the community from coronavirus, to safely reopen schools and bring down the case rate to a safe level, the county needs to increase testing capacity and community members need to closely follow the pandemic restrictions and guidelines.
“People are experiencing fatigue from the pandemic,” Paul said. “And the other issue is that there are people who cannot work remotely from home and can’t safely isolate and we have seen throughout the pandemic these people are disproportionately affected. We need to provide support and quarantine for these people and that is part of the effort to bring the numbers down.”
Looking ahead
Paul said he is optimistic about what's ahead.
“We have seen a lot of good news about the potential vaccines for COVID-19.” Paul said. “We are very optimistic and hopeful about that, but there is going to be some time before that reaches the general population, so we are going to continue to need people to follow all the things that we have put out all year long, limit their gatherings, wear masks and wash hands frequently.”
Paul declined to predict how long the pandemic would last.
“Our job is to respond and to identify cases and we leave the predictions to the state and federal government,” he said. “But we are very hopeful for long-term solutions.”
Paul said it is important that people understand the severity of this health crisis.
“The virus is in Columbia County,” he said. “It’s not just in Portland. It’s not just in Wisconsin. It’s not just in China. It is here in Columbia County, so people need to follow the guidance to protect our community, protect our businesses and so that we can get kids back in school.”
Lesson learned
Paul said there is a specific lesson learned from the current pandemic.
“What we have learned is that, at certain levels, our systems did not work together appropriately,” he said.
According to Paul, a coordinated federal, state and local system is needed.
“We also need more funding for all levels of public health,” he said. “We cannot protect people from communicable diseases unless we have staff and resources to do so.”
