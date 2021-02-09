Declining COVID-19 case rates in Columbia County have allowed the county to move down to the 'high risk' category, which means limited in-person dining, along with other indoor activities, can return starting Friday, Feb. 12.
Gov. Kate Brown announced today that Columbia County, and nine other counties in the state, have moved from extreme risk to high risk.
“Thanks to Oregonians who have stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon," Brown said. "This week we will see 10 counties move out of extreme risk, including the Portland tri-county area, for the first time since November. This is welcome news, as we'll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more."
The metrics
The state's risk level framework framework tracks each county's COVID-19 case rate and test positivity rate over a two-week period to determine what set of restrictions that county will follow to reduce the spread of COVID-19. There are four levels: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk and lower risk.
Counties with over 200 new cases per 100,000 people reported over a two-week period and a test positivity rate of over 10% are considered at an extreme risk. To move to high risk, a county must report between 100 to 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period and a test positivity rate of between 8-10%.
From Jan. 24-Feb. 6 there were 69 new cases reported, which equals a case rate of 130.8 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of 4.2%.
The metrics follow a downward case trend in the county. In the previous two-week period, (Jan. 17-30) there were 74 new cases reported, which puts the county case rate at 140.3 per 100,000 people, and the test positivity rate was 4.7%.
For reference, the statewide case rate average during the same two-week period was 225.9 cases per 100,000 residents a 5.3% test positivity.
'High risk' restrictions
Columbia County had been at an "extreme risk" since the framework was put into place at the start of December, which has limited certain business operations and capped gathering sizes at six. Transitioning to high risk will allow indoor dining and indoor entertainment to return at 25% capacity. It will also expand the number of people allowed to participate in outdoor events to 75, up from 50 allowed in extreme risk. This impacts K-12 sports and outdoor fitness classes.
Some restrictions will remain unchanged in the transition to high risk, however. Social and at-home gatherings inside are still capped at six people from a recommended limit of two households total and retail stores are still limited to operating at 50% capacity with curbside pick-up encouraged.
Case totals
Within Columbia County, there have been 1,145 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and 20 pandemic-related deaths as of Feb. 8. The county is no longer averaging 10-15 new daily cases, but instead around five.
The daily case rates have dropped statewide as well. The statewide daily case counts have been under 1,000 since Jan. 16, according to Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
