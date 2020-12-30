The total number of cases in the county rose to 831 today, with 12 new cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The county death toll remains at 14.
"Although 2020 is coming to an end, the pandemic is not coming to an end anytime soon," Columbia County Public Health Director Mike Paul said at a county commission meeting today.
Across the state, 1,052 new COVID-19 cases were reported, along with 19 new deaths. The total number of cases in the state is now 112,260 and the death toll is 1,568.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (14), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (12), Columbia (12), Coos (15), Crook (14), Curry (3), Deschutes (47), Douglas (18), Gilliam (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (59), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (29), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (2), Linn (20), Malheur (31), Marion (121), Morrow (9), Multnomah (168), Polk (20), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (57), Union (3), Wasco (21), Washington (103) and Yamhill (18).
Weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop
OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report was released today and showed declines in weekly cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 6,790 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 27, a 22% decrease from the previous week. That marked the third consecutive week of declining cases.
There were 337 persons hospitalized for COVID-19, a 23% decline from the previous week.
Additionally, there were 86 reported COVID-19 reported deaths, down 100 from last week and representing the lowest total in four weeks.
There were 134,498 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. The percentage of positive tests increased to 6.3%.
People age 20 to 49 have accounted for 54% of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths associated with the virus.
The weekly report features a new format and includes additional information on new cases and data spanning the entire pandemic.
Today’s COVID-19 outbreak report shows 4,567 active COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities, living communities and long-term care facilities and an additional 296 deaths.
