As Columbia County returns today to Extreme High risk under the state's pandemic health and safety classifications, there is resistance to the risk classifications.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners is asking Governor Kate Brown to reconsider her latest county classifications to slow the surge of COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, April 30, Columbia County and 14 other counties were to be classified as Extreme High Risk counties under the Oregon pandemic health and safety classifications. That means tighter public and business health and safety restrictions.
“The virus continues to take a grave toll on our local economies with restaurants representing one of the key cornerstones fueling connectivity, hope, and mental health for our residents.” the county commissioners wrote in a letter to Brown. “These are the places we break bread, share inspiration, and encourage one another and the COVID-19 crisis has stripped us of these life essentials.”
The commissioners have joined 79 other Oregon county commissioners and the Oregon hospitality industry in expressing their concerns in the letter, sent to Brown April 27. The letter states the environment in each county throughout Oregon is uniquely its own. And the experts of these regions live and breathe their successes and failures. The job of a Governor in a crisis like this is an unenviable one, the letter reads. See the full letter with this story at thechiefnews.com.
“The variants are indeed troublesome,” the letter states, “and we share your concern for their spread. But shutting down our restaurants and further depriving Oregonians of their right to make calculated community engagement risks when the virus continues to spread elsewhere will not result in success.”
Risk trigger
Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Oregon, Brown announced Tuesday, April 27, updates to county risk levels under the state’s public health framework.
With hospitalizations rising above 300 people statewide, threatening to overwhelm doctors and nurses, 15 counties, including Columbia, will move to the Extreme Risk level effective Friday, April 30 through Thursday, May 6.
In addition, nine counties will be in the High Risk level, four at Moderate Risk, and eight at Lower Risk. A complete list of counties and their risk levels is attached to this story at thechiefnews.com.
“If we don’t act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19,” Brown said. “Today’s announcement will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher. With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control.”
Brown is partnering with lawmakers to approve a $20 million small business emergency relief package to immediately support impacted businesses in Extreme Risk counties through the commercial rent relief program.
In an effort to speed up the return to normal business operations, county COVID-19 data will be evaluated weekly for at least the next three weeks. Any updates to county risk levels next week will be announced on Tuesday, May 4 and take effect on Friday, May 7. Counties that improve their COVID-19 metrics will have the opportunity to move to a lower risk level. Counties will remain in Extreme Risk for a maximum of three weeks.
“The fastest way to lift health and safety restrictions is for Oregonians to get vaccinated as quickly as possible and follow the safety measures we know stop this virus from spreading,” Brown said. “I recognize the burden these restrictions place on Oregon businesses and working families. My goal is to lift these restrictions as soon as it is safely possible, and keep Oregon on the path for lifting most health and safety requirements by the end of June so we can fully reopen our economy. But we will only get there if enough Oregonians get vaccinated. There are appointments available right now all across the state.”
In addition, Brown announced that outdoor capacity limits for bars, restaurants, and other sectors will be raised from 50 to 100 people in Extreme Risk counties, with health and safety measures, including physical distancing, in place.
“We know that the risk of COVID-19 transmission is lower outdoors,” Brown said. “I am urging all Oregonians, if you choose to gather with others, keep it outdoors. Indoor transmission is a key driver in the COVID-19 surge that is making renewed health and safety restrictions necessary.”
Timeline
Under the Risk Level framework, counties move to (or remain in) Extreme Risk when they meet the county metrics for case rates and percent positivity, and Oregon meets statewide hospitalization metrics: COVID-19 positive patients occupying 300 hospital beds or more, and a 15% increase in the seven-day hospitalization average over the past week.
Counties will stay in Extreme Risk for a maximum of three weeks, and will be able to move to a lower risk level sooner if their COVID-19 case rates are brought down in the intervening weeks, or if Oregon moves below 300 statewide hospitalizations or the seven-day hospitalization average percent increase goes below 15 percent.
Brown said she has also worked in partnership with Portland metro-area hospitals to ensure systems are in place to closely monitor and manage hospital capacity. Health systems in the Portland area are using the coordinated system developed at the beginning of the pandemic to manage hospital surge capacity, bed space, essential services, and non-urgent procedures as needed over the next three weeks in order to preserve hospital beds and critical care capacity.
If, after three weeks, Oregon still exceeds statewide hospitalization metrics and one or more counties still meet the case rates and percent positivity for Extreme Risk, the Oregon Health Authority will evaluate why and make recommendations to the Governor’s Office.
More reaction
Following Brown’s directive, the Oregon chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) released a statement critical of the decision.
“Public health officials continue to identify informal social gatherings as a primary driver of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, but these new restrictions are once again targeting businesses, even those businesses that have done everything asked of them to keep their employees and customers safe,” Oregon state director for NFIB Anthony Smith said.
“This approach may be effective in grabbing headlines and thereby raising public awareness that the state’s authority to fight the virus hasn’t ended yet, but it does so by unfairly punishing the small-business owners, and their employees, who have already been most severely impacted by the negative economic effects of the pandemic.
“For many Oregonians, another shutdown order, regardless of how long it lasts, will be yet another pandemic-related inconvenience that may or may not prompt a change in behavior.
“For those whose livelihoods depend on these businesses being open, this news is completely devastating, especially now – more than a year into the pandemic and with an end to restrictions on business activity now in sight.”
Oregon House Republican Caucus reaction
In response to new shutdown orders from Governor Kate Brown to slow the pandemic, House Republicans said they are considering legislative proposals with sponsors from both parties that would roll back COVID-19 executive orders or require additional accountability.
The announcement follows the bipartisan actions of Legislatures in New York, Texas and Michigan, where state lawmakers seek to restore balance to government decision-making, according to a release from the Oregon House Republican Caucus.
Governor Brown has exercised emergency powers which grant authority to enact widespread restrictions on commerce, education and public gatherings without any checks and balances, the Republican Caucus said in the release.
"The newest shutdown orders do not reflect the current situation, according to the Oregon House Republican Caucus, which said today the personal protective equipment supply situation is different, the vaccination situation is different, and the treatment of patients has evolved as well.
The Republican Caucus added that the regional collaboration among hospitals has been developed over the course of the pandemic. Severe cases of COVID-19 are also less common now because nearly 70 percent of Oregon’s at-risk population is fully vaccinated.
Hospital rates for parts of the state like Southern Oregon are also not increasing, yet the new shutdowns impact businesses in those communities.
House Republicans point out that despite these changing circumstances, the response from the Governor’s office has not changed.
“The Legislature is in session and we have a duty to engage," Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) said. "Oregonians need to have a balance of power between the separate branches of government again. The decision to shut down businesses this week contradicts the newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations by not accounting for vaccinated individuals in Oregon."
Drazan said businesses allow people to gather in places with standardized safety measures.
"There is no evidence that shutting them down will have an impact on transmission rates," Drazan said. "If COVID guidelines in Oregon continue to ignore CDC guidelines to the detriment of families, kids and our main street businesses, we must restore the Legislature’s ability to hold the executive branch accountable.”
Marion County Commissioner Colm Willis said there is no evidence that Marion County is close to running out of hospital capacity from COVID-19 cases.
“We have plenty of PPE and because of vaccinations we aren’t seeing the same high level of severity in overall cases who need hospitalization," Willis said. "On top of that, there is zero data to suggest that restaurants have ever been a top contributor to COVID-19 transmissions.Shutting businesses down won’t change the numbers.”
This week the CDC released new guidance that lifted many restrictions for vaccinated individuals, including dining at the same table without masks and social distancing.
The newest shutdowns from the Governor’s office does not account for the fact that nearly a third of Oregonians have received both vaccination doses, the Republican Caucus releases states.
The following is a listing of the proposed legislation under consideration by the Oregon House Republican Caucus:
- HJR 18(sponsors Rep. Reschke, Nearman, Post) -Terminating state of emergency relating to COVID-19.
- HB 2243(sponsors Rep. Wilde, Lewis, Evans, Owens) -Requires that declarations and extensions of states of emergency under certain statutes be accompanied by written explanations.
- HB 3177(sponsor Rep. David Brock Smith) -Limits types of restrictions that Governor may impose on certain businesses during state of emergency related to COVID-19 pandemic.
- HB 3350(sponsor Rep. Witt, Owens)-Prescribes requirements for providing education to students with disability during COVID-19 emergency.
- HB 3243(sponsor Rep. Reschke) -Provides that civil penalty imposed as result of violation of COVID-19 emergency rule becomes due and payable 50 years after order imposing penalty becomes final.
