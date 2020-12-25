Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Columbia County's COVID-19 case count has risen by nine to 785 as of Friday, Dec. 25, with the death toll remaining at 12, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

COVID-19 Update

Health authorities continue to stress that slowing the pandemic means everyone should be washing their hands frequently, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when out in public.

Across the state, the OHA reports the COVID-19 virus has claimed seven more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 1,422, according to Oregon Health Authority data collected as of 12:01 a.m. today.

The OH reports 908 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 107,718.

Vaccinations in Oregon

The OHA said 1,169 Oregonians received COVID-19 vaccinations,on Thursday, Dec. 24, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 17,130. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

OHA is providing weekday updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard. However, due to the holiday, today’s data are not reflected in today’s dashboard.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations

There are 472 hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients, 23 fewer than yesterday (Dec. 24). Today there are 103 COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds, 2 more than yesterday (Dec. 24).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases 

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (20), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (14), Jackson (65), Jefferson (21), Josephine (3), Lake (2), Lane (57), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (9), Marion (123), Morrow (4), Multnomah (215), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (42), Union (2), Wallowa (1) Wasco (9), Washington (84) and Yamhill (21).

