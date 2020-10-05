Update posted at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 572, according the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) as of Monday Oct. 5.
Oregon Health Authority reported 288 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 including five in Columbia County, bringing the state total to 35,049.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases are reported in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Deschutes (11), Douglas (2), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (3), Lane (33), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (52), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5).
Previous Chief coverage posted at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 5
Columbia County has a total of 201 COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) as of Sunday, Oct. 4. The OHA reported three new cases Sunday and seven COVID-19 cases in the county on Saturday.
The county's only pandemic related death occurred in early August.
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 572, and the OHA reported 260 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 34,770.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Klamath (2), Lane (29), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (61), Polk (4), Umatilla (11), Washington (35), and Yamhill (10).
