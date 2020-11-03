COVID-19 Cases

Health authorities continue to stress that slowing the pandemic means everyone should be washing their hands frequently, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when out in public.

COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 701, the according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which also reported 495 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as Tuesday, Nov. 3, bringing the state total to 46,460.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (9), Clackamas (56), Clatsop (8), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (10), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (70), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (7), Lane (26), Linn (21), Malheur (16), Marion (64), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (13), Sherman (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (57), and Yamhill (11).

