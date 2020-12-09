The total number of COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose to 617 today, with seven new cases reported. The county death toll remains at seven.
Statewide, there were 1,243 new cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today, bringing the new total to 88,287. The death toll rose to 1,110 today with 30 new deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (11), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Coos (18), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (27), Grant (4), Hood River (16), Jackson (54), Jefferson (22), Josephine (16), Klamath (36), Lake (3), Lane (85), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (22), Marion (192), Morrow (3), Multnomah (208), Polk (26), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (30), Union (7), Wasco (9), Washington (163), Yamhill (57).
Four COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Columbia County in December. At the county commissioner meeting today, Commissioner Henry Heimuller urged residents to continue to follow public health guidelines to keep people safe and healthy, and remember that the pandemic has a real effect on families.
"We don't want people to lose track that 36 families, as of yesterday, are suffering with the loss of a family member heading into the holidays," Heimuller said. "As we all strive to get our businesses open and our kids back to school, keep in mind that we need to count our blessings, wear our masks, and keep 6 feet of distance."
He also reminded people to shop local and take care of the businesses in the county over the holidays.
