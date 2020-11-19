Columbia County recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Nov. 19, and the state saw its highest daily count at 1,225 cases since the pandemic struck, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The state's total has now reached 60,873.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 20 new deaths pushing the fatality toll to 808.
“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said.
Sadly, we have also surpassed our 800th COVID-19 death today, less than three weeks after marking the 700th death. These are family, friends, neighbors and we note their deaths with sadness and a renewed determination to suppress the spread of the virus.
“I have heard frequently from those who have refused to believe this pandemic is serious if we aren’t seeing hospitalizations and deaths. Those hospitalizations and deaths are here, and are only likely to go up. Please take this seriously, and do what you can to slow the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask, and limit the number of people you come in close contact with.”
The OHA said hospitalizations are also spiking.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 414 on Nov. 19, eight more than yesterday, marking a new record for the pandemic.
There are 96 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, two fewer than NOv. 18.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (16), Clackamas (121), Clatsop (2), Columbia (14), Coos (8), Crook (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (31), Douglas (21), Grant (3), Harney (5), Hood River (8), Jackson (89), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (20), Lake (5), Lane (130), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (21), Marion (84), Morrow (1), Multnomah (376), Polk (20), Umatilla (20), Union (8), Wasco (8), Washington (127), and Yamhill (36).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.