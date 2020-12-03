Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COVID-19 Update

Health authorities continue to stress that slowing the pandemic means everyone should be washing their hands frequently, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when out in public.

The total COVID-19 case count in Columbia County rose to 544 today, with five new cases reported.

The death toll remains at four.

Across the state 1,151 new cases were reported and 21 deaths for a case total of 79,263 and death toll of 973.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (10), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (9), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (7), Deschutes (42), Douglas (17), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Klamath (21), Lake (2), Lane (80), Lincoln (9), Linn (42), Malheur (13), Marion (113), Morrow (4), Multnomah (292), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (6), Wasco (11), Washington (245), and Yamhill (21).

Click Here for all of our Coronavirus Coverage
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Are you shopping locally or online this holiday season?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.