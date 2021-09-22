The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 26 new COVID-19 related deaths deaths on Sept. 22 and 29 deaths in Oregon Sept. 21, including two new deaths in Columbia County, raising the state’s death toll to 3,649.

Oregon’s 3,602nd COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 14. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,603rd COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 11 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The OHA reported 2,312 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 33 in Columbia County, Wednesday, Sept. 22, bringing the state total to 317,107.