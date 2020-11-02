Columbia County has recorded its second pandemic-related death, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Oregon’s 684th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. The OHA made the announcement of this death on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The county has a total of 274 COVID-19 cases.
The OHA reported 524 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Nov. 1, bringing the state total to 45,429. COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 691.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Klamath (4), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (132), Morrow (2), Multnomah (116), Polk (5), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (67), Yamhill (7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.