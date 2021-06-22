Public restrictions, business limitations, mandatory face coverings and social distancing are still part of everyday life in Columbia County under Oregon's COVID-19 pandemic health and safety requirements.

Columbia County remains at High Risk due to the number of COVID-19 cases and the low vaccination rate.

Governor Kate Brown has announced updates to county risk levels under the state's public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.

Polk County has achieved a 65% adult vaccination rate and has been approved to move down to the Lower Risk level, effective immediately. Jefferson, Klamath, and Marion counties have been approved to move down to Moderate Risk, effective Friday, June 25. Effective Friday, June 25, there will be 23 counties at the Lower Risk level, 7 at Moderate Risk, and 6 at the High Risk level.

"Fewer than 45,000 more Oregonians need to receive a first dose to achieve a 70% statewide adult vaccination rate," said Governor Brown. "Vaccines are the best way for Oregonians to protect themselves, their families, and communities against COVID-19. It's because so many Oregonians have stepped up to get vaccinated that we will soon be able to lift health and safety restrictions. Get your shot today, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."

Final county movement week

When Oregon achieves a first dose 70% statewide vaccination rate for residents 18 or older, Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions. (Some restrictions based on CDC guidance for use of masks and physical distancing may remain in place.)

Because Oregon is close to achieving a 70% vaccination rate in the coming days, no further county risk level movements will be announced after this week.