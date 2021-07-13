The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports two new deaths in Columbia County related to the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the total to 32 since the pandemic spread across the state in March 2020.

COVID-19 Cases

While the state has relaxed health and safety mandates such as face mask wearing and social distancing, health officials say those who have not been vaccinate are at risk in catching the virus.

Oregon’s 2,798th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on March 19 and died on March 30 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,799th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 20, 2020 and died on Nov. 26, 2020 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The OHA recorded six new cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County Tuesday, July 13.

