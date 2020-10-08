All in-person extracurricular activities at Clatskanie Middle/High School have been suspended, starting Wednesday, Oct. 7, in response to rising cases in the county, according to an email from Principal Kimberly Oblack.
Only students without internet access and special education students will be allowed in the building, Oblack wrote, and that restrictions may increase if numbers continue to rise.
Thirty cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Clatskanie ZIP code area of 97016 since the pandemic began. It has the fourth highest cumulative case count by ZIP code in the county.
In his weekly update to the county Board of Commissioners, Public Health Director Michael Paul said it will take a while before in-person schooling can resume.
“When we’re talking about school metrics, we’re really going the wrong direction as far as meeting those metrics,” Paul said.
To meet the metrics needed to reopen in-person learning, the county must sustain three weeks of reporting less than 10 cases per 100,000 people. For Columbia County, that means reporting five or fewer cases a week to meet the mark.
“The way this week looks, we are not going to be anywhere near 10 cases per 100,000,” Paul said.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported five new cases in the county on Monday, Oct. 5, pushing back Columbia County yet again. Three new cases were reported on Tuesday, and seven on Wednesday, making a midweek total case count of 15.
As of Wednesday the county reported 223 total cases with 27 cases considered currently infectious.
Cases in the county continue to steadily rise, following a period of progress in the summer. The week from Sept. 27-Oct. 3 saw the highest number of cases reported in Columbia County in one week since the pandemic began with 31 reports, according to the OHA.
Of the 223 cases in the county, 76 were reported in the month of September, Paul said. People between the ages of 50-59 account for the highest percentage of cases in the county, he said.
The only pandemic-related death in the county occurred in early August.
Statewide
Across Oregon the total number of cases was 35,634 as of Wednesday, Oct. 7, with 583 total deaths reported. In the last week, 2,049 cases were reported, according to data from the OHA.
Within Oregon, adults ages 20-29 have reported the highest number of cases, accounting for 21.6% of the total number of cases, according to the OHA. While younger individuals have higher reported cases, they account for just 3.6% of hospitalizations and zero percent of fatalities. The percentage of cases that end up as fatalities rises with each age group.
The OHA weekly report issued on Oct. 7, shows that during the week of Monday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 4, 2,055 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported – up 3 percent from last week’s tally of 1,999.
The number of newly tested Oregonians decreased by 7 percent to 22,548, while the percentage of tests that were positive increased slightly to 6.3 percent. Twenty-five Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19 – up from 18 the previous week.
OHA said 119 Oregonians were hospitalized, down from 143 the previous week.
Gov. Kate Brown and the OHA announced Tuesday that COVID-19 testing capability will be expanded, with the state receiving between 60,000-80,000 Abbott BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care antigen tests per week through the end of December. Read more about testing expansions on page A4.
Nationally
President Donald Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Tuesday morning after a three-day stay following his positive COVID-19 test on Thursday, Oct. 1.
On Thursday President Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and that they “will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”
For health officials, it’s another example of the immense breadth of the virus.
“I think the main message is this just shows the virus is everywhere,” said Ann Thomas, a public health physician at the OHA. “If it happens to the president it can happen to you.”
The Center for Disease Control reported 7,475,262 total cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday, Oct. 7, and 210,232 total deaths.
The virus
When one contracts COVID-19, the course of the virus can vary. Some people have reported mild symptoms, while others have spent weeks on respirators in intensive care units across the country.
Older adults, people who are immunocompromised or people who have underlying health conditions are at an increased risk, according to the CDC. Symptoms include shortness of breath, a cough and fatigue.
Public health authorities recommend keeping six feet of distance between others, limiting contact with others and wearing facial coverings when in spaces where distance cannot be kept are all important ways to protect yourself and others. Facial coverings in public spaces are required in Oregon by executive order from Gov. Brown.
Follow daily pandemic updates online at thechiefnews.com with in-depth reports in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
