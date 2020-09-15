Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COVID-19 Update

Health authorities continue to stress that washing hands frequently, following social distancing practices and wearing a face covering will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports Columbia County's COVID-19 cases are slowly rising. As of Sept. 15, the county has recorded 145 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Columbia County has had only one pandemic related death so far, which occurred in early August.

The OHA reported on Sept. 15, that COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 519. The OHA also reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 29,662.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Gilliam (2), Jackson (10), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lane (9), Linn (6), Malheur (25), Marion (31), Morrow (3), Multnomah (35), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (5).

