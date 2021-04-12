Columbia County recorded nine new COVID-19 cases with a total of 1,495 cases and 25 deaths as of Sunday, April 11, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Statewide, the OHA reports no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, the state’s death toll remains at 2,440.

OHA reported 499 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the state total to 170,568.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 33,381 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 22,729 doses were administered on April 10 and 10,652 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 10.

The 7-day running average is now 37,256 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,156,392 doses of Pfizer, 1,021,822 doses of Moderna and 79,507 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 179, which is nine more than Saturday, April 10. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is the same as yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.