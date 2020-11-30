The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 14 new cases in Columbia County on Monday, Nov. 30. The county total is now at 520.
Statewide, 1,314 new cases were reported and seven new deaths. The state total is now 75,431 and the death toll is 912.
“COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of Oregon. It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19 and two months more until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon. Most recently, it took three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000 and this weekend we crossed 900 total deaths,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “We can keep more people from getting sick and dying, if we stay true to science-based mask-wearing and social distancing. With the bright promise of vaccines coming on the horizon, we can’t give up.”
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (9), Clackamas (228), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (54), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (54), Jefferson (9), Josephine (20), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (2), Marion (167), Morrow (1), Multnomah (320), Polk (26), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (40), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (202), Yamhill (27).
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 584, which is 45 more than yesterday.
There are 117 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 10 more than yesterday.
