School leadership at Clatskanie Middle/High School acted swiftly this week when they were notified by local public health authorities that a student who had been in the building last week had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz, the student had no symptoms and had been in the building interacting with a couple staff members on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The infected student did not have contact with any other students while they were in the building, Hurowitz said.
Principal Kim Oblack and the school nurse were notified about the positive test result on Sunday and contacted staff who had been in close contact with the student.
The impacted staff were instructed to work from home and quarantine for 14 days, following Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. None of the staff that were exposed have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time, Oblack said.
As a precaution, limited in-person instruction student cohorts that bring students into the buildings were suspended. Students and staff in the building wear masks at all times and plexiglass desk shields are installed as well for additional protection, Hurowitz said.
The school provided the local public health department with its building logs to aid with contact tracing and deep cleaned and sanitized the rooms the student was in, Hurowitz said.
“Our up-to-date, daily contact logs made contact tracing efficient,” Oblack said in an email.
