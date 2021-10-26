The Oregon Health Authority has announced approval and guidance for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster vaccinations, in addition to the previously announced booster approval for the Pfizer vaccine.
These vaccines are now also authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Under these recommendations the following groups qualify for booster doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their second shot:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster.
- People ages 50 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster.
- People ages 18 to 49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster.
People ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting that puts them at higher risk may receive a booster (this includes health care workers and teachers, for example).
A booster dose for Johnson & Johnson is recommended for everyone who received the vaccine, at least two months after the first dose.
National and state health agencies have also authorized “mixing and matching” of the three vaccine brands for boosters, meaning a person may get a booster dose of a different vaccine than they originally received.
Gov. Brown receives her booster
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, after receiving her COVID-19 booster shot and flu vaccine at Salem Health’s Edgewater Clinic.
"I am extremely grateful for the protection the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has given me. All three of the vaccines are safe, and incredibly effective at protecting against hospitalization and death. And now, I am grateful to have received extra protection against both COVID-19 and the flu with the Moderna booster shot and the flu shot.
"Many Oregonians are now eligible for a booster — I encourage you to have conversations with your health care provider, like I have with my doctor, Dr. Yates, to learn more about the extra protection a booster can offer you. Vaccinations are our way out of this pandemic. If you still have questions about getting vaccinated, call your doctor or health care provider today to get your questions answered."
“And, when you get your COVID-19 vaccine, it’s quick and easy to get your flu shot, too. You can help prevent the flu from spreading in your community, and help our doctors, nurses, and health care workers to preserve resources to treat COVID-19 patients.”
“The COVID-19 booster is safe and effective in prolonging protection against severe illness. The vaccine remains our only path out of the pandemic and my colleagues and I encourage everyone to get the booster when eligible,” Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ralph Yates said. “Flu vaccines are another important way to protect one another, especially as we head into the winter months. An increase in flu cases is anticipated this year, but flu shots can help. Flu shots can be given at the same time as the booster.”
Most pharmacies and medical clinics are offering the booster shots free of charge to those who qualify.
For more information, contact Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.
