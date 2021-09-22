COVID-19 cases among children in Oregon have been climbing over the past several weeks. Health officials have said the virus is not as severe in children as it is in adults.

Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said two staff members and 10 students are currently quarantined.

"We are asking families to not send their students to school if they are having any COVID symptoms or if students do not feel well," she said. "Most of our staff are vaccinated and we strongly recommend that students 12 and older and eligible family members get vaccinated."

Hurowitz said in the event of an exposure, vaccinated staff or students do not have to quarantine if they are not showing symptoms.

"We have the ability to do rapid testing for staff and students if they are showing symptoms," she said. "The Health Center at Clatskanie Middle/High School is also able to test for COVID as well as provide vaccines on Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone in the community."

The district has multiple levels of mitigation in the school buildings, from hand washing to desk barriers, and distancing.

"All staff and students wear masks except when eating," she said. "We have lunch outdoors for the elementary students and at Clatskanie Middle High School there are barriers set up on the lunch tables. All of our efforts are to keep staff and students safe."

The quarantined Clatskanie district students are receiving their school work from teachers through CANVAS or Google Classroom.

According to Hurowitz, the Columbia County Health Department has been very responsive and collaborative during the pandemic.

"They, like many state agencies, are understaffed," Hurowitz said.

The Chief also has reached out to the Rainier School District to check to see if there are any students and/or staff quarantined by COVID-19. We'll post any update we receive from that district.

Nearly 700 Beaverton School District students are isolated or in quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-19, according to Portland media reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), here are the symptoms of COVID-19 among children that parents should watch for:

Fever

Fatigue

Headache

Myalgia

Cough

Nasal congestion or rhinorrhea

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

Poor appetite or poor feeding