The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County as of Wednesday, March 31.
Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul cautions that the rise in COVID-19 cases is concerning and the public needs to remain vigilant by wearing face coverings, practice social distancing and frequently washing hands so that the county’s risk classification does not increase. Columbia County moved from High Risk to Moderate Risk last week.
The lower classification means less public restrictions.
The OHA's COVID-19 Weekly Report also shows higher daily cases and lower hospitalizations and deaths than the previous week.
OHA reported 2,456 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, March 22 through Sunday, March 28. That represents a 28% increase from the previous week.
New COVID-19 related hospitalizations fell slightly to 137, down from 139 last week.
There were 10 reported COVID-19 related deaths, which is the lowest weekly total since last June.
There were 92,083 tests for COVID-19 for the week of March 21 through March 28. The percentage of positive tests rose to 3.7%.
People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 40% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-19 related deaths.
The March 31 COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 24 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.
Overall, cases have significantly decline at senior case facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.